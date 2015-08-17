* Dividend payout raised to 70-100 percent of net profit
* Flat outlook for year ahead
* Shares up 4 pct on dividend surprise
MELBOURNE, Aug 17 Aurizon Holdings,
Australia's top coal hauler, raised its dividend payout well
above expectations after reporting a 15 percent rise in profit
on Monday, with growth opportunities limited by a slump in coal
and iron ore markets.
Aurizon's shares jumped as much as 4.3 percent on the
announcement, and are up more than 13 percent this year.
Underlying net profit rose to A$604 million ($445 million)
for the year to June, in line with analysts' forecasts for a net
profit of A$602 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,
underpinned by cost cuts.
The rail transport group raised its final dividend by 64
percent to 13.9 cents a share and decided to increase its payout
ratio to between 70 and 100 percent as it won't be committing to
any growth projects until late in calendar 2016.
Aurizon invested in the West Pilbara Iron Ore project last
year with China's Baosteel before iron ore prices plunged and is
also looking to build a rail line for Indian group GVK's Alpha
coal project, which is on hold.
"The external environment will continue to provide
challenges," Chief Executive Lance Hockridge said in a
statement, adding that the company is still looking to expand in
the long run.
On the West Pilbara project, Aurizon said it has slashed
cost estimates for the rail and port by A$1.5 billion, or about
a third of initial estimates, and said costs could be cut
further on the contracting and funding front.
A final investment decision with Baosteel, South Korean
steel giant POSCO and resources investor AMCI is due
in late 2016.
"This current year is going to be a relatively flat year,"
Hockridge told reporters, with coal volumes expected to be
steady at around 210 million to 220 million tonnes.
"We have subdued expectations, but nonetheless the momentum
around the transformation in the business wll continue," he
said, pointing to a new labour agreement which should give the
company more flexibility in how it deploys workers.
($1 = 1.3569 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)