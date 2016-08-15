* Sees core earnings rising by up to 9 pct in 2017
* Stops share buyback to build warchest for growth
* Shares fall 6 pct
MELBOURNE, Aug 15 Aurizon Holdings
reported a 16-percent drop in annual underlying profit on a
decrease in transported coal and freight and said on Monday it
expected operating earnings to grow in 2017 but by less than
analysts had been forecasting.
It also flagged it had stopped a share buyback to shore up
funds for growth opportunities, which include a bid for Glencore
Plc's GRail coal haulage business potentially worth $1
billion.
"Our first impression is that the result, outlook commentary
and the stopping of the buyback is likely to disappoint market
expectations and as a result we expect the shares to be weak,"
RBC analyst Paul Johnston said in a note.
Aurizon's shares opened down 6.6 percent following the
result.
Profit before one-offs fell to A$510 million ($390
million)for the year to June 2016 from A$604 million a year
earlier, which was slightly better than analyst forecasts around
A$498 million.
It paid a full-year dividend of 24.6 cents, up 3 percent on
a year ago.
Aurizon Chief Executive Lance Hockridge said that while
conditions were tough, there were signs that the market had
bottomed for its coal customers, with only 10 percent of them
now operating at or below breakeven, down from 26 percent six
months ago.
"In coal, we're seeing evidence of some stabilisation in the
market, both with respect to the actual numbers, the position of
our customers and to the sentiment in that space," he told
reporters on a conference call.
Aurizon has been scrambling to cut costs as tonnages and
revenue have been hit by a slump in the coal sector and said it
is on track to achieve savings of A$380 million over the three
years to June 2018.
Hockridge said snaring GRail would help Aurizon build on its
25 percent market share in coal transport in New South Wales
against Asciano's Pacific National.
"Yes we're certainly interested, however we're not
desperate," he said.
Aurizon needs a new source of growth after writing off its
West Pilbara Iron Ore rail and port project, shelved last
December due to a market glut. The write-off, booked in
February, dragged annual net profit down 88 percent to A$72
million.
The company expects underlying earnings before interest and
tax to rise to between A$900 million and A$950 million in the
year to June 2017 from A$871 million in 2016, based on coal
volumes of 200-212 million tonnes.
That is well below analysts' forecasts around A$970 million
for 2017, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.3080 Australian dollars)
