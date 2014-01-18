US STOCKS-Wall St flirts with record highs; tax plan in focus
MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said it agreed to buy Actavis Plc's commercial operations in seven Western European countries for about 30 million euros ($41 million), in a bid to increase its international footprint.
Aurobindo said the deal would include commercial infrastructure, products and marketing authorizations in the seven countries. The two companies will also enter a long-term commercial and supply deal to support the growth plans of the businesses.
Although the businesses are currently loss-making, Aurobindo expects them to return to profitability, the company said in a statement.
