MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said it agreed to buy Actavis Plc's commercial operations in seven Western European countries for about 30 million euros ($41 million), in a bid to increase its international footprint.

Aurobindo said the deal would include commercial infrastructure, products and marketing authorizations in the seven countries. The two companies will also enter a long-term commercial and supply deal to support the growth plans of the businesses.

Although the businesses are currently loss-making, Aurobindo expects them to return to profitability, the company said in a statement.