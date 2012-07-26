July 26 Aurora USA Oil & Gas Inc on Thursday added $165 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. The size of the offering was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Credit Suisse and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AURORA USA OIL & GAS INC AMT $165 MLN COUPON 9.875 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.5 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 9.364 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/31/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 901 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE 02/15/2015