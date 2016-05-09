May 9 Aurora Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly-owned sub-unit to establish two tech-companies in Beihai with a registered capital of 20 million yuan and 1 million yuan respectively

* Says the two new firms will be engaged in the development of optical component related products and software

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RKv5dl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)