BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 9 Aurora Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly-owned sub-unit to establish two tech-companies in Beihai with a registered capital of 20 million yuan and 1 million yuan respectively
* Says the two new firms will be engaged in the development of optical component related products and software
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RKv5dl
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.