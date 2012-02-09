HAMBURG Feb 9 Aurubis AG,
Europe's largest copper producer, will continue to considering
acquisitions of copper smelters or product makers, the company's
new CEO said on Thursday.
"We remain open to the possibility of pushing forward
external growth," said Peter Willbrandt, who took over the top
job at the company on Jan. 1. "We are in a strong financial
position. But anything we do must fit well to us, we will take
no risky steps."
But he said the first priority remains the integration of
the group's last takeover, its purchase of the rolled products
business of international copper group Luvata in April 2011 at a
cost of over 200 million euros.
He added: "There is no rush. We have a good business model
and good opportunities for organic growth. Aurubis is not the
sort of company which needs to make acquisitions to continue
growth."
(Reporting by Michael Hogan)