* Q1 operating pretax profit 39 mln eur vs poll avg 34.1 mln

* Sees higher operating earnings in full year (Adds detail from paragraph five)

HAMBURG Feb 13 Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said it expects considerably higher operating earnings in this fiscal year after posting better-than-estimated quarterly earnings.

In the first quarter of its 2014/15 financial year, the company posted an operating pretax profit of 39 million euros ($44.6 million), versus an operating loss of 3.0 million euros a year ago, Aurubis said on Friday.

That was also above mean analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll of 34.1 million euro. Operating pretax profit is the company's key performance indicator, removing distorting factors such as copper price swings.

Higher treatment charges for copper concentrates and a rise in concentrate throughput in particular contributed to the good results, Aurubis said. In the corresponding quarter a year ago, results had been impacted by a large-scale maintenance and repair shutdown at its main smelter in Hamburg.

First-quarter sales fell 6 percent on the year to 2.635 billion euros, lower than 2.892 billion euros forecast in the Reuters poll of analysts.

The decrease was primarily due to lower sales of cathodes and precious metals, Aurubis said. Unscheduled repairs and scheduled maintenance shutdowns at its main plants in Hamburg and Luenen in Germany and Pirdop in Bulgaria had strained quarterly results but the outlook remained positive, it added.

"The international copper market will likely be fundamentally well supported in 2015 - market observers expect a low surplus or a balanced copper cathode (new metal) market," Aurubis said. "We therefore anticipate good demand for cathodes with a high premium level."

Aurubis had in October announced a rise in the premium it charges customers in 2015 over London Metal Exchange copper prices.

"The development of the key markets as well as our programmes to improve results and enhance efficiency should positively influence the current fiscal year," CEO Bernd Drouven said in a statement. "We therefore expect considerably higher operating earnings."

Aurubis expects a positive contribution to earnings from the strong dollar as a major part of its revenues is dollar based.

"We expect a good supply on the copper concentrate market with high treatment charges," it added.

Some Chinese copper smelters on Dec. 16 agreed long-term 2015 copper ore treatment fees which were up 16.3 percent on 2014.

Copper ore treatment and refining charges are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper smelting industry's earnings. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Himani Sarkar)