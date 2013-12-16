* Operating earnings drop 62 pct to 114 mln euros
* Hit by weak scrap, acid markets, maintenance
* Sees higher copper price on demand from China
* Better treatment, refining terms from miners
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG, Dec 16 German copper smelter Aurubis
expects profits to bounce back this fiscal year from a
sharp fall in the previous one, thanks to strong demand from
China and a rise in the price for treatment and refining paid by
miners.
Europe's largest copper producer said on Monday its
operating earnings fell 62 percent to 114 million euros ($157
million) in the year ended Sept. 30, with turnover down 10
percent to 12.34 billion euros.
It had said on Nov. 5 that earnings before taxes would drop
by more than half due to weak copper scrap and acid markets, low
metal yields, a scheduled maintenance shutdown at its main
refinery in Hamburg, and modernisation in rolled product works.
"Although the first quarter will be strained by the
large-scale shutdown in Hamburg and the restructuring of
Business Line Flat Rolled Products, we are confident that we
will return to a much better earnings level in fiscal year
2013/14," Chief Executive Peter Willbrandt said on Monday.
The company does not expect a loss in the first quarter of
the new financial year, Willbrandt added at a press conference
to present the company's results.
Aurubis proposed a dividend for 2012/13 of 1.10 euros per
share, down from 1.35 euros the previous year.
"The global copper market will likely be characterised by
good demand for cathodes (new metal) for much of 2014," the
company said, pointing to continued strong demand from China.
"The copper price is well supported from the current
perspective. Many developments show that it has upward
potential, though the trend will be volatile overall."
Copper prices touched a six-week peak on Friday in a sixth
straight session of gains as nervous investors bought back short
positions before a U.S. central bank meeting.
IMPROVING TERMS
Aurubis said it processed 2.2 million tonnes of copper
concentrates (ore) in 2012/13 against 2.1 million tonnes in the
previous year. Output of copper cathodes was unchanged at 1.15
million tonnes. Output of by-product sulphuric acid was over 2.1
million tonnes against 2.0 million tonnes in the previous year.
"On the raw material side, we anticipate a good market
situation for copper concentrates, which are especially
important for us, and therefore a good supply and strongly
improved treatment and refining charges," it said.
Copper ore treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid
by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a
key part of the global copper industry's earnings.
Next year's benchmark TC/RC terms have just been settled
between miner Freeport McMoRan and Japan's largest
smelter Pan Pacific Copper at $92 per tonne and 9.2 cents per lb
versus $70 and 7 cents respectively in 2013.
Willbrandt said he expected these levels to provide the
basis for Aurubis' 2014 TC/RC contracts.
Higher TC/RC terms reflect the fact mining capacity has been
expanded, while there has been little investment in smelting.
Aurubis said it was "less confident" about a recovery in
copper scrap and sulphuric acid markets.
"A more favourable market situation for sulphuric acid is
not foreseeable for the time being, and while we expect an
improvement in the market environment for copper scrap markets,
we aren't sure when this will take hold," it said.
Willbrandt said he was concerned at the European Union
investigation into the discounts German industries get on
renewable energy surcharges.
The company did not believe the discounts were a subsidy, he
said. But the investigation created major uncertainty about
whether investment in Germany can be made, he said.
Aurubis shares were down 1.4 percent at 41.27 euros at 1040
GMT, with Germany's MDAX index for medium-sized companies up 0.7
percent.