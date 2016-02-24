HAMBURG Feb 24 The incoming chief executive of
Aurubis AG, Europe's biggest copper smelter, indicated
on Wednesday he may step up the international expansion of the
company.
Aurubis has a history spanning almost 150 years at its main
base in Hamburg but the group should "strive to move further out
into the world," Juergen Schachler, due to take office in July,
told shareholders at their annual meeting.
This could bring "some changes in the character" of the
company, he added, without elaborating.
Schachler's recent predecessors have signalled an interest
in acquisitions, especially in Asia and South America, but no
takeovers were made in these regions and the group has recently
concentrated on growing its existing businesses.
Aurubis' last takeover was in 2011, when it bought the
rolled copper operations of the Luvata group.
The company is aiming for a high level of production this
year despite a scheduled shutdown at its Pirdop smelter in
Bulgaria in April/May, joint interim CEO Erwin Faust told
shareholders, without giving a specific forecast.
"We are profiting from a good and stable situation on the
concentrate (copper ore) market and the strong U.S. dollar is
also supporting our business," Faust said.
Aurubis posted a drop in first-quarter earnings partly due
to weak copper scrap markets.
"We faced headwinds here (in scrap markets) in the first
quarter but we are currently sensing a light improvement in the
situation," Faust said, adding he expected that to continue.
Copper prices fell to a 6.5 year low in January.
Faust said China was not expected to make large exports of
copper to Europe despite large exports of other commodities.
"This is essentially because China is a net importer of
copper cathodes (new metal) because the production of the local
smelters is not enough to cover its national needs," he said.
Copper ore treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs), fees
paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and
are a key part of the global copper industry's earnings, had
fallen but were "historically at a very good level," he said.
Benchmark TC/RCs for 2016 have fallen 9 percent to $97.35 a
tonne and 9.735 a pound. Aurubis processes complex
grades of concentrate and its TC/RCs are generally over the
benchmark level, an Aurubis spokeswoman said.
Copper product markets were showing mixed trends, Faust
said.
"For cast rod, with its markets mainly in central Europe, we
expect good demand," Faust said. "For cast shapes we expect
demand to be stable. In the international market for flat rolled
products, we only expect light growth in Europe."
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Mark Potter)