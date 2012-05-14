* Saw positive factors in range of business sectors
* Benefits from high precious metal prices, Luvata takeover
(Adds production figures paragraph 13-16)
HAMBURG May 14 Aurubis AG, Europe's
largest copper smelter, posted better than expected net profits
for the second quarter of its current fiscal year as high output
and the benefits of a recent takeover compensated for lower
copper prices.
Aurubis said it achieved net earnings of 111 million euros
($143.7 million), down 30 percent on the year in the quarter
ending Mar. 31.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected on average Aurubis to
post a 52.8 percent fall in second quarter net profit to 75.5
million euros.
Aurubis said says second quarter sales fell 2 percent to
3.648 billion euros. Analysts had expected sales of 3.472
billion euros.
The second quarter saw a combination of positive factors in
its major business areas, it said.
"Higher precious metal revenues and the integration of the
Luvata Rolled Products Division ... more than compensated for
lower copper prices," Aurubis said.
Aurubis produces gold, silver and other precious metals as a
by-product of copper. The Luvata activities are being integrated
after being taken over in 2011.
Supplies of copper ore concentrate were good as the company
had settled long term delivery contracts for concentrate. Scrap
metal supplies were also good.
"Apart from the good situation on important raw material
markets, highlights include the overall higher concentrate
throughput, the higher sulphuric acid output with increased
sulphuric acid prices, higher copper scrap refining charges and
rising input quantities of other materials carrying treatment
charges," the company said.
Aurubis had in February posted a 40 percent rise in first
quarter net profits but warned the sharp increase was unlikely
to be repeated.
Copper prices in the second quarter averaged $8,310 a tonne
against $9,646 a tonne in the same time last year, it said.
London Metal Exchange three-month copper has hovered
around $8,000 a tonne for much of this year, with weakness
coming from continued concerns about the impact of the euro zone
debt crisis and lower Chinese demand.
DEMAND HIT BY EURO CRISIS
Stable primary metal output compensated for lower production
of semi-finished copper products, it said.
Aurubis processed 523,000 tonnes of copper concentrates in
the second quarter against 556,000 tonnes a year earlier.
Sulphuric acid output was 513,000 tonnes against 536,000 tonnes.
Production of cathodes (new copper) was 233,000 tonnes against
233,300 tonnes in the previous year.
"The markets for copper products remain weak and are still
affected by the European debt crisis, especially in the southern
regions," it said. "In this market environment, our output and
sales volumes increased compared to the seasonally weak previous
quarter but did not achieve last year's high sales level."
Aurubis produced 180,000 tonnes of the semi-finished product
rod in the second quarter, down from 217,000 tonnes in the
previous quarter.
"The uncertainty regarding the economic trend in the main
sales markets for copper continues," it said. "Meanwhile, the
physical copper market is better than the overall economic
impression indicates."
Demand for copper cathodes may develop positively overall in
the countries in the northern hemisphere, though with regional
differences, it said.
"We expect a good business performance for the Business
Units Primary Copper and Recycling/Precious Metals for the rest
of the fiscal year due to the positive situation for our
procurement markets," Aurubis said." On the whole, we view the
copper market as well supported despite economic uncertainties
and expect volatile yet high ongoing copper prices."
It added: "Based on the very good half-year result and the
generally stable outlook for our significant markets, we
currently expect the overall annual result to be at the
prior-year level."
The company had posted a 53 million euro net profit for the
full year 2010/11.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)