HAMBURG Feb 14 Aurubis AG,
Europe's largest copper producer, will close its copper products
plant in Yverdon-Les-Bains in Switzerland and transfer output to
its works in Olen in Belgium.
The Swiss plant produces about 4,400 tonnes of complex
copper profiles annually, mostly specialist units for individual
customer orders.
"In order to increase profitability in the complex profiles
sector, we intend to concentrate production at just one site,"
Aurubis said on Tuesday.
"The Swiss site is not profitable due mainly to high
logistics costs, factor (production) costs and not least the
unfavourable trend in the euro/Swiss franc exchange rate."
A sales office with seven employees will remain, and the
other 35 employees will be offered jobs in the group, Aurubis
said.
Aurubis warned on Tuesday that a 40 percent rise in net
profit for the first quarter of its new financial year was
unlikely to be repeated over the rest of the year because of an
uncertain economic outlook.
