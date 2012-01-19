* Year pretax profit 292 mln euros, poll average 290 mln
* Q4 sales 3.57 bln euros, operating profit 87 mln euros
* Dividend up 20 percent at 1.20 euros
* Sees robust results in current year and no surprises
* Shares up 0.9 pct
(Recasts with comments from CEO and CFO, rewrites throughout)
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG, Jan 19 Aurubis AG,
Europe's largest copper producer, expects to report a "robust"
result in its current year, its chief financial officer Erwin
Faust said on Thursday, with the group expecting demand to stay
strong in major consumer China.
Results for the first quarter of the new financial year
which started on Oct. 1, 2011, would show "no surprises" in
either direction, up or down, Faust told a press conference
after the German company posted an 84 percent in full-year core
earnings.
Aurubis was observing some uncertainly among copper product
customers because of the poorer economic background, said CEO
Peter Willbrandt, who took up his new job at the beginning of
this year. "But there is no need for pessimism," he told
reporters.
Willbrandt expected copper demand from key consumer China to
remain strong in the coming year. China accounts for about 40
percent of global copper consumption.
He said he agreed with analysts' forecasts that China, the
world's largest copper consumer, would continue to record 10
increases in copper consumption in 2012.
"China has been using the relatively attractive recent
copper prices to raise imports to rebuild inventories," he said.
Also Germany's decision to turn away from nuclear power
would generate more demand for copper products, Willbrandt said.
Copper is a major material used both for electricity
transmission lines and for construction of wind farms.
Aurubis shares were up 0.9 percent at 41.255 euros by 1103
GMT. The stock has eased from a record 46.84 euros set a year
ago.
Aurubis's earnings before tax in the year through September
rose to 292 million euros ($374 million), in line with an
average forecast given by analysts in a Reuters poll, following
a good performance in its main business sectors and inventory
valuations.
Analysts said the earnings figures were not fully comparable
because Aurubis had switched its method of calculating the value
of its copper inventories.
Full-year sales rose to 13.33 billion euros from 9.86
billion, while sales in the fourth quarter rose 27 percent to
3.57 billion euros. Earnings before interest and tax rose 96
percent to 87 million.
"The company benefited from good economic conditions, higher
sulphuric acid prices and higher scrap input with good
(copper)refining charges," it said. Sulphuric acid is a
by-product of copper processing.
Aurubis, which also took over the rolled products sector of
global copper group Luvata in September 2011, said it would pay
a dividend of 1.20 euros per share against 1 euro the previous
year.
($1=0.7802 euros)
(Editing by Mike Nesbit and David Holmes)