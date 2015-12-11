FRANKFURT Dec 11 Aurubis, Europe's
biggest copper smelter, expects its operating pretax profit to
decline significantly in its current financial year due to a
recent drop in copper prices, it said as it published quarterly
results on Friday.
The group posted a 32 percent rise in its operating pretax
profit for the fiscal fourth quarter through end-September to 82
million euros ($89.7 million), missing the average of estimates
of 94.8 million in a Reuters poll.
Analysts on average see the figure coming to 336 million
euros for the 2015/2016 fiscal year, the poll showed.
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
