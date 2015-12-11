* Q4 operating pretax profit 82 mln eur vs poll avg 94.8 mln

* Expects significant decline in 2015/16 operating pretax profit

* Says operating ROCE will also decrease considerably

* Shares indicated 12 pct lower -brokerage (Adds detail on outlook, shares indicated lower)

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, forecast a decline in operating pretax profit for the current financial year through September as it wrestles with low copper prices.

The company said on Friday that "uncertainties from the general economic and market environment" would weigh in 2015/16, with operating return on capital employed also expected to fall considerably.

Aurubis said there were weaknesses in copper scrap markets, with supply shortages and lower refining charges, while a supply surplus in the sulfuric acid markets since October had also put pressure on prices.

"Improvement on these very volatile markets isn't detectable at the moment," Aurubis said in a statement.

Shares in the company were indicated down 12 percent, according to brokerage Lang & Schwarz. The stock is up by about a quarter this year.

Copper prices hit a six-year low in late August amid fears over a slowing economy in top buyer China. Prices have since continued to slide and are well below peaks above $6,300 reached in May.

Aurubis said it planned a 50-day shutdown of its Pirdop site in Bulgaria in April and May, with expected costs of 44 million euros and an operating pretax profit hit of around 25 million.

"Shorter shutdowns for maintenance work are scheduled at other group sites as well," it said. "However, if there are no additional disruptions, Aurubis should be able to achieve good throughputs in its smelting facilities."

The group reported a 32 percent rise to 82 million euros ($89.7 million) in its operating pretax profit for the fiscal fourth quarter to September 30, missing the average of estimates of 94.8 million in a Reuters poll.

The company said it would propose raising its dividend to 1.35 euros a share from 1.00 euros in the previous year.

"We also anticipate good results for fiscal year 2015/16, though they won't reach the past year's record results," Chief Financial Officer Erwin Faust said in the company's earnings statement.

"Compared to the very good prior year, we thus expect significantly lower operating earnings before taxes. Operating ROCE will also decrease considerably," he said.

($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Jason Neely)