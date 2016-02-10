(Adds detail)

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG Feb 10 Aurubis AG, Europe's biggest copper smelter, on Wednesday said first-quarter earnings fell, coming in below market expectations, after poor copper scrap availability and low precious metals output hit performance.

However, Aurubis is still standing by its full-year earnings guidance from December. The company had made an advanced announcement of quarterly results on Jan. 27.

Aurubis on Wednesday confirmed that its operating pretax profit (EBT) fell by 8 percent to 36 million euros ($40.64 million) for the quarter to the end of December 2015. Analysts had expected EBT of 56 million euros.

Copper prices tumbled to their lowest in 6 1/2 years on Jan. 15, pressured by sliding oil prices and losses in Chinese equity markets.

Low copper prices mean that dealers collect less of the scrap Aurubis buys to process into new metal and the fees the company earns to process scrap metal are generally lower.

"For the entire year, we still view our earnings forecast from December as realistic: while Aurubis' earnings will be significantly lower than the record earnings of the previous year, they will still be satisfactory in fiscal year 2015/16," Aurubis executive board member Erwin Faust said in a statement.

Full-year performance is expected to be supported by firm fees for treating copper concentrates, while product demand is also expected to be good in the company's main European markets, it said.

"We anticipate good treatment and refining charges for Aurubis until the end of the fiscal year," Aurubis said.

Copper ore treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal.

Aurubis said in November that higher TC/RCs are expected in 2016 because of higher production by mines. When supplies of concentrates are large, ore owners have to offer higher fees to secure enough refining capacity.

Support in the first quarter also came from the strength of the U.S. dollar, the currency in which treatment and refining charges and the premiums for newly produced copper cathodes are paid, it said.

Aurubis said first-quarter cash flow was negative because a large amount of capital was tied up to build copper inventories ahead of the shutdown of its Pirdop smelter in Bulgaria from April to May. Those inventories will be reduced to a normal level after the shutdown and positively impact cash flows, it said.

The copper scrap markets are expected to recover from the third quarter onwards, with a consequent recovery in refining fees for scrap metal, it said.

($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Arno Schuetze and Christian Schmollinger)