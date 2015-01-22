China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
Jan 22 Aurum SA (formerly Inventum TFI SA) :
* Attis Group Sp. z o.o. sells 9.14 pct stake in the company via a privately negotiated transaction
* The seller doesn't currently own any actions in the company
* Fannie mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal