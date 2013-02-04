MELBOURNE Feb 4 Puma Energy has agreed to buy independent Australian fuel distributor and retailer Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer Capital, the companies said on Monday, in a deal media reported could be worth up to A$650 million ($676 million).

In a statement, Puma Energy, which is a subsidiary of Dutch independent commodity trader Trafigura Beheer B.V., said the deal would make it Australia's largest independent fuel retailer.

Terms were not disclosed. Morgan Stanley advised Archer, one of Australia's largest buyout firms.

The Australian Financial Review reported that the deal was worth between A$625 million and A$650 million. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)