Dec 16 Drug developer Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its drug for treating chorea, or involuntary
movement associated with Huntington's disease, met the main goal
in a late-stage study.
Auspex shares were up about 64 pct in after-hours trading.
Patients administered SD-809, Auspex's lead drug, showed an
improvement in a standardized score measuring involuntary
movement, compared with those given a placebo.
The drug also significantly improved the patients' quality
of life, lowering rates of depression and anxiety.
About 90 percent of those suffering from Huntington's
disease develop chorea, characterized by involuntary, excessive
movements that can impact all parts of the body and interfere
with motor functions.
The company said is was also running an additional trial to
see if chorea management remained under control when patients
were switched overnight to SD-809 from tetrabenazine, the
current standard-of-care.
Data from the study suggested that the chorea score for the
company's drug improved by a point at the first and the fourth
weeks, Auspex said.
Huntington's Disease is a genetic disorder that causes
certain cells of the brain to die over time. Since there is
currently no cure for Huntington's disease or to stop its
progress, treatments focus on managing symptoms.
Auspex said it was also evaluating the drug for treatment of
Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder, and idiopathic
pulmonary fibrosis, a type of lung disease.
The company plans to apply for the drug's regulatory
approval by mid-2015.
