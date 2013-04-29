SINGAPORE, April 29 Shares of Aussino Group Ltd
plunged by more than half after the Singapore Exchange
rejected its application for a S$70 million ($57 million)
reverse takeover deal with a company linked to a Myanmar tycoon
who is on the U.S. sanction list.
Aussino shares fell as much as 58 percent to S$0.071, the
lowest since June last year, after a trading halt was lifted.
Nearly 114 million shares were traded, 19 times the average
full-day volume over the past 30 days.
Aussino shares had previously run up after the Singapore bed
linen retailer said last year that it will issue new shares to
buy the energy business of the Max Myanmar Group, headed by
Myanmar tycoon U Zaw Zaw.
If the transaction were to succeed, Zaw Zaw would have
become the new controlling shareholder of Aussino. The company
was planned to operate petrol kiosks in Myanmar, a Southeast
Asian nation that has emerged from decades of isolation.
But Aussino said on Monday the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is
"unable to proceed with the review of the application as major
issues have not been adequately resolved."
SGX said Zaw Zaw remained on the U.S. sanction list and
there is a lack of clarity on why he was placed on that list.
The tycoon's related companies had also been alleged to be
involved in human rights violations in connection with forced
land acquisition by the former Myanmar government, as well as
tax investigations by the country's tax authorities, SGX said.
The bourse also voiced its concerns about Aussino's access
to the land critical to its operations after the proposed
acquisition, and the company's plan to place a significant
proportion of its cash with a Zaw Zaw-owned bank which is on the
U.S. sanction list.
"Based on what they announced, it's very unlikely that they
can push it through. The share price had gone up a lot because
of hopes for the deal, but people are now rushing to exit," said
a trader.
