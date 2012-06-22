SINGAPORE, June 22 A planned S$60 million ($47
million) reverse takeover of Singapore bed linen maker Aussino
Group may not materialise as the firm planning to
inject assets into Aussino is linked to a Myanmar businessman on
a U.S. blacklist.
While Singapore does not impose sanctions on Myanmar,
bankers and lawyers Reuters spoke to said authorities were
unlikely to let a firm list in the city-state if there are
question marks about the owners and managers.
"Bankers are supposed to do due diligence to ensure
integrity of management. Appearing on a U.S. watch list won't
do," said one of the bankers, who declined to be named because
of the sensitivity of the issue.
Aussino shares have risen about 70 percent since it said on
Monday it had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding
whereby it will issue new shares to buy a firm called Max
Strategic Investments which will operate petrol kiosks in
Myanmar.
The Max Myanmar group, headed by Myanmar businessman Zaw
Zaw, will gain majority control of Aussino as a result of the
transaction.
Zaw Zaw is on a U.S. government list of "Specially
Designated Nationals" because of his friendship with former
Myanmar strongman Than Shwe.
"Their assets are blocked and U.S. persons are generally
prohibited from dealing with them," the Treasury Department said
on its website.
Marcus Chow, a partner at law firm ATMD Bird & Bird, said
the Singapore Exchange would be wary of the risk of
provoking political sensitivities.
"The regulators are likely to be quite careful about how any
approval they give will be perceived, particularly from a
government-to-government perspective," he said.
"They may be worried about the sensitivities involved in any
form, whether it's real or not, of implicit endorsement of any
behaviour in connection to U.S. sanctions," he added.
The Aussino announcement did not name the advisers involved
and Reuters was unable to contact Aussino and Max Strategic
Investments.
SGX was not immediately available for comment.