* Completion paves way for ship's delivery to Navy
* Mobile, Alabama, shipyard survived hurricane unscathed
WASHINGTON Aug 30 The U.S. Navy's first Joint
High Speed Vessel, a catamaran transport ship built by
Australia's Austal, has passed a comprehensive set of
Navy performance and equipment tests, the U.S. unit of the
company said on Thursday.
Austal said completion of the Navy acceptance trials marked
the last significant milestone for the ship, USNS Spearhead. The
company did not say when it would be delivered to the Navy.
The second ship in the new class is due to be christened on
Sept. 15 at Austal's facility in Mobile, Alabama, where two
other ships are under construction.
The shipyard returned to normal operations on Thursday after
being closed for two days due to Hurricane Isaac.
Austal spokesman Craig Hooper said the shipyard survived the
hurricane "completely unscathed," but the company was continuing
to make improvements aimed at protecting its ships from harm
during hurricanes.