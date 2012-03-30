March 30 Australian pay-TV firm Austar United Communications said it has every reason to believe the competition watchdog will give its ruling on a $2 billion takeover by larger rival Foxtel before a planned hearing for court approval on April 13.

An executive made the comments at a shareholders' meeting on Friday to vote on the takeover. The final vote tally at the meeting showed 97.59 percent of shareholders were in favour of the deal.

The Foxtel takeover has an April 17 deadline and Austar has not said whether it would extend an agreement beyond that date.