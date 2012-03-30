MELBOURNE, March 30 Shareholders in Australian
pay-TV firm Austar United Communications voted on
Friday to approve a $2 billion takeover by larger rival Foxtel,
part-owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, eight months
after the deal was first proposed.
Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting in Sydney
voted in favour of the deal, a filing to the stock exchange
showed, which still needs to win approval from the competition
watchdog.
The company said 1,143 shareholders by number supported the
takeover, with 32 against, well above the 50 percent threshold
required.
The total number of votes in favour was 393.3 million, with
14.8 million against, well above the 75 percent threshold
needed.
The watchdog is worried that the deal would kill competition
in pay-TV by merging the two main providers, Austar and Foxtel
which is owned by Telstra Corp, News Corp and James
Packer's Consolidated Media Holidngs.