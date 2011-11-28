MELBOURNE Nov 29 Australia's competition watchdog has again postponed a decision on pay TV group Foxtel's $1.92 billion bid for rival Austar, this time at the request of Foxtel, sparking talk Foxtel feared the deal was going to be blocked.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had been due to rule on the takeover on Nov 30, but Foxtel asked the agency for time to make more submissions, the commission said on its website late on Monday.

The agency has not set a new date yet for a decision on the deal, first proposed in May.

Austar's majority shareholder Liberty Global last week won U.S. approval for the tax treatment of the deal, which would form one of Australia's largest media businesses, with anticipated revenue of more than $2.8 billion.

Foxtel, owned by Telstra Corp, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and James Packer's Consolidated Media Holdings, has argued the merger would not create a monopoly as it is now competing against expanded free-to-air TV channels and online entertainment.

Austar's shares last traded at A$1.17, 23 percent below the bid on worries that the competition watchdog will stop the deal. ($1 = 1.0066 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)