MELBOURNE Nov 29 Australia's competition
watchdog has again postponed a decision on pay TV group Foxtel's
$1.92 billion bid for rival Austar, this time at the
request of Foxtel, sparking talk Foxtel feared the deal was
going to be blocked.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had been
due to rule on the takeover on Nov 30, but Foxtel asked the
agency for time to make more submissions, the commission said on
its website late on Monday.
The agency has not set a new date yet for a decision on the
deal, first proposed in May.
Austar's majority shareholder Liberty Global last
week won U.S. approval for the tax treatment of the deal, which
would form one of Australia's largest media businesses, with
anticipated revenue of more than $2.8 billion.
Foxtel, owned by Telstra Corp, Rupert Murdoch's
News Corp and James Packer's Consolidated Media
Holdings, has argued the merger would not create a
monopoly as it is now competing against expanded free-to-air TV
channels and online entertainment.
Austar's shares last traded at A$1.17, 23 percent below the
bid on worries that the competition watchdog will stop the deal.
($1 = 1.0066 Australian dollars)
