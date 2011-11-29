(Adds Austar comment, updates Austar shares)

MELBOURNE Nov 29 Australia's competition watchdog has again postponed a decision on pay TV group Foxtel's $1.92 billion bid for rival Austar, this time at Foxtel's request, sparking talk Foxtel feared the deal was going to be blocked.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had been due to rule on the takeover on Nov 30, but Foxtel asked the agency for more time to press its case, the commission said on its website late on Monday.

Austar's shares fell as much as 7.7 percent on worries the deal is less likely to be cleared.

Austar tried to put the delay in a positive light.

"Austar welcomes this suspension as it indicates discussions between Foxtel and the ACCC are continuing," it said in a statement, adding it is confident the deal will be sealed "in a reasonable timeframe".

The commission has not set a new date yet for a decision on the six-month-old bid to form one of Australia's largest media businesses, with anticipated revenue of more than $2.8 billion.

It raised concerns in July that the merger of Austar and Foxtel, owned by Telstra Corp, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and James Packer's Consolidated Media Holdings , would create a monopoly.

Foxtel and Austar have argued the commission's view is too narrow, as they are now competing against expanded free-to-air TV stations and online entertainment.

Austar's majority shareholder Liberty Global last week won U.S. approval for the tax treatment of the deal.

Austar's majority shareholder Liberty Global last week won U.S. approval for the tax treatment of the deal.

Austar's shares last traded at A$1.13, 26 percent below the offer on heightened worries the competition watchdog will stop the deal. ($1 = 1.0066 Australian dollars)