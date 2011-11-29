(Adds Austar comment, updates Austar shares)
MELBOURNE Nov 29 Australia's competition
watchdog has again postponed a decision on pay TV group Foxtel's
$1.92 billion bid for rival Austar, this time at
Foxtel's request, sparking talk Foxtel feared the deal was going
to be blocked.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
had been due to rule on the takeover on Nov 30, but Foxtel asked
the agency for more time to press its case, the commission said
on its website late on Monday.
Austar's shares fell as much as 7.7 percent on worries the
deal is less likely to be cleared.
Austar tried to put the delay in a positive light.
"Austar welcomes this suspension as it indicates discussions
between Foxtel and the ACCC are continuing," it said in a
statement, adding it is confident the deal will be sealed "in a
reasonable timeframe".
The commission has not set a new date yet for a decision on
the six-month-old bid to form one of Australia's largest media
businesses, with anticipated revenue of more than $2.8 billion.
It raised concerns in July that the merger of Austar and
Foxtel, owned by Telstra Corp, Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp and James Packer's Consolidated Media Holdings
, would create a monopoly.
Foxtel and Austar have argued the commission's view is too
narrow, as they are now competing against expanded free-to-air
TV stations and online entertainment.
Austar's majority shareholder Liberty Global last
week won U.S. approval for the tax treatment of the deal.
Austar's shares last traded at A$1.13, 26 percent below the
offer on heightened worries the competition watchdog will stop
the deal.
($1 = 1.0066 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)