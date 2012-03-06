* ACCC to seek industry comment on Foxtel undertaking

* Concerned merger could give Telstra greater mkt power

* Decision due Mar 29, day before Austar shareholder meet

MELBOURNE, March 7 Australia's competition watchdog expects to rule on March 29 on Foxtel's long-delayed $2 billion bid for pay-TV rival Austar United Communications , after seeking input on a plan that Foxtel says will keep the sector open to new competitors.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) announcement sent Austar's shares up 8 percent to a 26-month high on Wednesday, although still below Foxtel's offer, as investors saw improved prospects of the deal finally being approved eight months after it was first proposed.

The ACCC, which first expected to decide on the bid last November, has been worried that merging Australia's two main pay-TV providers would kill competition in subscriber TV.

To address those concerns, Foxtel, owned by Telstra Corp , Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and James Packer's Consolidated Media Holidngs, has promised to not enter into any exclusive content agreements to buy internet TV rights, leaving the door open to more competition through online TV.

The commission has sought industry comment on whether that undertaking would make it easier for other companies to compete in providing TV content, and it expects to make a decision by March 29.

At the heart of the commission's concern is that FOXTEL's 50 percent owner Telstra, Australia's biggest phone company, could increase its power at a time when phone companies are looking to offer new content through internet TV.

"The proposed acquisition would bring together the two main subscription TV industry players in Australia each with a substantial customer base and significant access to key content," commission chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

"This would in turn give Telstra, FOXTEL's largest shareholder, greater market power in fixed broadband and telephony markets," he said.

Austar's shares jumped to a high of A$1.465 and last traded up 6.6 percent at A$1.45, but still 5 percent below the offer of A$1.52 a share.

"Austar remains optimistic that the ACCC will be able to complete its market inquiry and reach a decision in time for Austar's shareholder meetings on 30 March 2012," Austar said.