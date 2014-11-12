OSLO Nov 12 Norwegian seafood producer
Austevoll reported third quarter earnings well below
expectations on weaker operations and a charge on the fair value
adjustment of its fish stocks.
Operating profit before value adjustment for biomass fell 41
percent to 277 million Norwegian crowns, trailing an average
forecast for 343 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
.
The firm said it took a 222 million crowns fair value
adjustment.
As a results, its pretax profit after the adjustment
totalled just 35 million crowns, around a tenth of the market's
expectation for 346 million.
