VIENNA, Sept 3 Austria can pump up to 5.4
billion euros ($7.1 billion) in fresh capital into nationalised
bank Hypo Alpe Adria by 2017 under a reorganisation
plan approved on Tuesday by the European Commission, Austrian
finance ministry officials said.
The approved plan for more state aid while the ailing bank
breaks up and winds down envisions a capital need of 2.6 billion
euros under a "base scenario" and of 5.4 billion in a "stress
pessimistic scenario" over the 2013-2017 period.
It also earmarks 2.5-3.2 billion euros in liquidity
assistance in 2017 for the bank that Vienna had to take over in
2009 to avoid a collapse with regional implications.
Finance Minister Maria Fekter said she saw no reason to
change state forecasts for cutting debt and deficits as a result
of the decision, but that the government that takes office after
Sept. 29 elections would need to reaffirm the targets.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)