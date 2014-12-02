As Indian Kashmir's lush valleys turn to concrete, fears of flooding rise
SRINAGAR, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Until a few years ago, Mohammad Sultan Parray and his fellow villagers in Zainakote had no shortage of places to fish.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to nominate former Pentagon official Ashton Carter as U.S. defense secretary, CNN reported on Tuesday.
Carter, who has previously served as deputy secretary at the Department of Defense, had been considered a leading candidate for the job to replace Chuck Hagel, who is resigning.
CHENNAI, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An Indian court on Monday ordered police to rescue 50 boys believed to have been trafficked from Tamil Nadu to sweet shops in western India, giving families hope of being reunited with their missing sons.