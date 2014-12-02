U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with elected officials, community and faith leaders and law enforcement officials at the White House in Washington December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to nominate former Pentagon official Ashton Carter as U.S. defense secretary, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Carter, who has previously served as deputy secretary at the Department of Defense, had been considered a leading candidate for the job to replace Chuck Hagel, who is resigning.

