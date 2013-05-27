SYDNEY May 27 Australian property firm GPT Group said on Monday it has abandoned its bid to buy smaller rival Australand Property Group's most valuable assets, including its $2.4 billion investment property portfolio.

Australand had rejected GPT's unsolicited approach in December, saying it did not provide a sufficient premium.

Neither company disclosed a price, but analysts estimated at the time that at a potential 10 percent premium to book value the deal would be worth A$2.95 billion ($2.85 billion).

GPT said in a statement on Monday it "has become apparent that a transaction at a price that GPT is willing to pay is not possible."

Australand, a diversified property group 59 percent owned by Singapore-based property group CapitaLand Ltd, also raised concerns the offer would leave its remaining residential business listed alone on the stock exchange with an uncertain future.

If a deal had gone ahead, it would have left Australand's A$900 million residential division as a stand-alone listed entity. Fund managers have said that would give the division a higher cost of debt and it would lose its place in the real estate investment trust index.

GPT said it would continue with its "existing organic growth plans for its logistics and business parks and office portfolios and allocate capital accordingly."

Prior to the announcement, shares in GPT closed up 1.7 percent at A$3.97, while Australand stock ended down 0.8 percent at A$3.53.

($1 = 1.0333 Australian dollars)

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Matt Driskill)