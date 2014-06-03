SYDNEY, June 4 Australia's Australand Property
Group said it received a A$2.6 billion ($2.41 billion)
takeover offer from Singapore real estate firm Frasers
Centrepoint Ltd, narrowly trumping a bid by Stockland
Corp Ltd.
Longtime stakeholder Stockland, Australia's No. 2 property
group, upped its offer just one week ago in a deal which would
value Australand at A$2.5 billion.
But on Wednesday, Australand said it had received the higher
offer from Frasers and would grant Frasers exclusive access to
conduct due diligence for four weeks on the basis it "provides a
better value outcome".
Australand shares closed at A$4.31 per on Tuesday, compared
to the $4.48 offer price from Frasers.
($1 = 1.0809 Australian Dollars)
