SYDNEY Aug 7 Singapore-listed Frasers Centrepoint Ltd will buy Australia's Australand Property Group for A$2.6 billion ($2.41 billion) after securing shareholder approval late on Thursday.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, Frasers said Australand investors with 56.8 percent of its shares supported the offer, just over the 50 percent backing it needed. (1 US dollar = 1.0789 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)