MELBOURNE Dec 10 Australand Property Group , an Australian diversified property group, said on Monday it has received an unsolicited, highly conditional offer from GPT Group to acquire parts of its business, including the investment property portfolio.

Australand said it has not formed a view at this stage on the proposal, which is for its investment property portfolio and commercial and industrial business. Australand said the offer was incomplete and subject to a number of factors including due diligence.

In a separate statement, diversified property trust GPT said it wanted to begin talks with Australand over its cash offer.

The investment property division had a total portfolio value of A$2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) with 70 properties at June 30, according to the company's website.

Under the proposal, Australand would retain the residential business and remain listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Australand's shares closed on Friday at A$3.02, giving the group a market capitalisation of A$1.7 billion.

The trust is 59 percent owned by Singapore-based property group CapitaLand Ltd.

