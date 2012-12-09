MELBOURNE Dec 10 Australand Property Group
, an Australian diversified property group, said on
Monday it has received an unsolicited, highly conditional offer
from GPT Group to acquire parts of its business,
including the investment property portfolio.
Australand said it has not formed a view at this stage on
the proposal, which is for its investment property portfolio and
commercial and industrial business. Australand said the offer
was incomplete and subject to a number of factors including due
diligence.
In a separate statement, diversified property trust GPT said
it wanted to begin talks with Australand over its cash offer.
The investment property division had a total portfolio value
of A$2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) with 70 properties at June 30,
according to the company's website.
Under the proposal, Australand would retain the residential
business and remain listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.
Australand's shares closed on Friday at A$3.02, giving the
group a market capitalisation of A$1.7 billion.
The trust is 59 percent owned by Singapore-based property
group CapitaLand Ltd.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)