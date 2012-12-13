MELBOURNE Dec 14 Australand Property Group on Friday rejected an offer from larger rival GPT Group to buy parts of its business, including the $2.4 billion investment property portfolio, saying it did not provide a sufficient premium.

Australand, a diversified property group 59 percent owned by Singapore-based property group CapitaLand Ltd, also raised concerns the offer would leave its remaining residential business listed alone on the stock exchange with an uncertain future.

"The Board of Australand, together with its advisers, has carefully considered the proposal and has determined that the proposal does not provide a compelling value proposition and is not in the best interests of Australand's securityholders," the company said in a statement.

Australand said the offer, for its commercial and industrial business and investment property portfolio, was at a premium of A$140 million ($147 million) to the book value at June 30, and after several adjustments.

According to its website, Australand's investment property division had a value of A$2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) comprising 70 properties at June 30. It did not give a value for the commercial division.

Australand said it did not intend to engage with property trust GPT over the proposal. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Chris Gallagher)