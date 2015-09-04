* Firm hires former anti-trust regulator to lead probe
* Senate inquiry, TV report say firm underpays workers
* U.S. license holder also facing accusations of unfair
treatment
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Sept 4 The operator of 7-Eleven
convenience stores in Australia said it was launching its own
probe into how its franchisees treat employees after a TV report
and a Senate inquiry said the company was denying its workers
proper pay.
In a statement, Australia's 7-Eleven Stores Pty Ltd, which
is licensed by U.S.-based 7-Eleven Inc, said it had
hired former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
chairman Allan Fels to lead an inquiry into whether it underpaid
staff or forced them to work longer hours without compensation.
It also said it would reimburse the wages it owed underpaid
workers.
"What has happened with franchisees not meeting their
employer obligations has happened on our watch, and we are going
to make this right," Chairman Russ Withers said in the
statement, which was issued late on Thursday.
The probe by the Australian firm comes as the convenience
store chain, which is ultimately owned by Japan's Seven & i
Holdings Co, is facing accusations of unfair treatment
of its franchisees in North America.
In Australia, the probe could force 7-Eleven Stores, which
licenses more than 600 shops throughout the country, to cut the
amount of profit it takes from store owners in a bid to stop
them from underpaying staff to break even.
A Tokyo-based spokeswoman for Seven & i said the company was
not aware of any allegations. The company does not disclose how
much of its earnings it gets from Australia.
Former anti-trust regulator Fels told Reuters 7-Eleven
Australia takes 57 percent of store profits, higher than in the
United States. Asked about the employee mistreatment
accusations, he said he believed they were very extensive, and
not limited as the company suggested.
The working conditions at Australia's 7-Eleven Stores
outlets have been the subject of a Senate investigation but the
issue drew widespread attention when an Aug. 31 Australian
Broadcasting Corp. report accused the company of letting
franchisees threaten workers with deportation if they complained
of being paid as little as half the minimum wage.
Australian Labor Senator Deborah O'Neill, part of the Senate
Committee running an inquiry into mistreatment of temporary work
visas, told Reuters the 7-Eleven franchisee practices amounted
to "wage slavery".
(Reporting by Byron Kaye in SYDNEY and Makiko Yamazaki in
TOKYO)