By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, Sept 21
SYDNEY, Sept 21 Efforts to compensate allegedly
underpaid workers at 7-Eleven convenience stores in Australia
will fail without a visa amnesty for affected staff, lawyers
said on Monday.
Australia's 7-Eleven Stores Pty Ltd, which is licensed by
U.S.-based 7-Eleven Inc, has appointed an independent
panel to investigate allegations it underpaid staff or forced
them to work longer hours without compensation.
But Giri Sivaraman, principal at legal firm Maurice
Blackburn representing the workers, said many of the affected
staff were on student or other visas and feared being deported
if they spoke out.
Sivaraman said complainants would need to provide evidence,
including rosters, time sheets and bank statements to prove
their claim, but in doing so they could also show they broke
visa rules.
"They don't trust the company and are concerned they will be
reported for working more than 20 hours a week when, in fact,
they were often coerced into doing this," Sivaraman said.
Maurice Blackburn was representing nearly 100 complainants
although thousands of current or former 7-Eleven staff could be
affected, a source with knowledged of the legal process said.
Many Australian student visas prohibit holders from working
more than 20 hours a week.
A spokesman for 7-Eleven did not respond to requests for
comment on the lawyer's statements.
Russ Withers, chairman of 7-Eleven Australia, said in a
statement earlier this month that the company would compensate
any staff affected.
"The bottom line is, what has happened with franchisees not
meeting their employer obligations has happened on our watch,
and we are going to make this right," Withers said.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Stephen Coates)