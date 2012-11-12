* Emirates flight was bound for Dubai
* Some passengers report flames coming from engine
* Emirates A380s use Engine Alliance GP7200 engines
CANBERRA, Nov 12 An Emirates Airline
A380 jetliner bound for Dubai was forced to return to Australia
on Sunday night when one of its engines failed soon after
take-off, with some passengers reporting flames trailing from
the unit.
The aircraft, with 380 passengers on board, was just 20
minutes into its flight from Sydney to Dubai and climbing at an
altitude of 10,000 feet when it experienced a problem with one
of its four engines.
"Emirates flight EK413 from Sydney to Dubai on 11 November
turned back shortly after take-off due to an engine fault.
Passengers are being re-booked on alternative flights," the
airline said in a statement on Monday.
A mid-air engine blow-out in November 2010 on an A380 using
Rolls Royce Plc Trent engines prompted Australia's
Qantas Airways Ltd to ground its entire fleet of Airbus
superjumbos for nearly a month.
Emirates, with the world's biggest A380 fleet, uses rival
GP7200 engines built by Engine Alliance, a joint venture between
General Electric Co and Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp.
Engine Alliance said it was trying to determine the cause of
the failure.
"The Engine Alliance is investigating root cause of the
engine event and will initiate prompt corrective action," the
companies said in a statement.
An Airbus spokesman said the company is working with the
engine makers and Emirates to determine the cause.
Passengers on the giant double-deck aircraft, manufactured
by Airbus parent EADS, said the superjumbo experienced
a "judder" and then they saw flames shooting several metres out
of one of the engines.
"I saw a flash. I thought it could have been lightning, but
then we saw flames come out of the engine. The whole interior of
the A380 lit up," passenger John Fothergill, 49, from New
Zealand told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper.
Emirates later said there was no fire, although "passengers
may have seen a flash."
The Dubai-based carrier apologised for the inconvenience to
its passengers and said their safety was "of the highest
priority and will not be compromised."
Superjumbos, worth $375 million apiece, typically carry
around 525 passengers.
The A380, manufactured in Toulouse from parts sourced across
Europe, have also been affected by cracks in the wings of a
small number of aircraft.
There are eighteen airlines currently using the aircraft
with total orders outstanding for 262.