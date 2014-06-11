MELBOURNE, June 11 Australia lowered its
forecast for 2014/15 wheat production by nearly 1 percent as dry
weather curbs yields, and the world's third-largest wheat
exporter warned output could fall further if an El Nino weather
pattern forms.
The Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics
and Sciences (ABARES) on Thursday forecast the 2014/15 wheat
crop at 24.588 million tonnes, down from its March estimate of
24.795 million tonnes.
Australian canola production during the 2014/15 season was
seen at 3.471 million tonnes, up from its previous estimate of
2.948 million tonnes.
The bureau also revised its estimate of 2013/14 cotton
production to 910,000 tonnes, having previously pegged output at
940,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)