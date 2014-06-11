MELBOURNE, June 11 Australia lowered its forecast for 2014/15 wheat production by nearly 1 percent as dry weather curbs yields, and the world's third-largest wheat exporter warned output could fall further if an El Nino weather pattern forms.

The Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) on Thursday forecast the 2014/15 wheat crop at 24.588 million tonnes, down from its March estimate of 24.795 million tonnes.

Australian canola production during the 2014/15 season was seen at 3.471 million tonnes, up from its previous estimate of 2.948 million tonnes.

The bureau also revised its estimate of 2013/14 cotton production to 910,000 tonnes, having previously pegged output at 940,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)