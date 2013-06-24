(Changes management of Metro Trains to private from government)
SYDNEY, June 24 An Australian public service ad
campaign that became an internet hit for its black-humoured list
of reckless ways to die - such as "poke a stick at a grizzly
bear" - has added to its lustre by scooping up a record number
of international advertising prizes.
The three-minute short co-produced by Melbourne private rail
service Metro Trains to teach people to be careful around
trains, 'Dumb Ways to Die', has notched up more than 50 million
views on YouTube since its release in November 2012, sparked
hundreds of parodies and even become a smartphone game.
The clip employs an insanely catchy tune and colourful blobs
which die in a variety of ways, including "keeping a rattlesnake
as a pet" and "selling both kidneys on the Internet," before
culminating in train-related deaths that are described as "the
dumbest way to die".
It swept the awards at Sunday's Cannes Lions International
Festival of Creativity, winning a record five Grand Prix awards,
18 Gold Lions, three Silver Lions and two Bronze Lions, the most
ever awarded to one campaign in the festival's 59-year history.
"The idea stemmed from our staff seeing people doing risky
or dumb things around trains," said Leah Waymark, General
Manager Corporate Relations at Metro Melbourne, which partnered
with advertising agency McCann Melbourne to produce the video.
The song, composed by members of Australian bands the Cat
Empire and Tinpan Orange, has hit music charts in 28 countries
and rocketed to the top 10 on Apple's Australian iTunes charts
within 24 hours of its release.
Best of all, Metro Trains reports a 21 percent reduction in
accidents and deaths since the campaign began.
"We could never have predicted the scale and speed at which
it's grown," Waymark said.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Elaine Lies)