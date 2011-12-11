CANBERRA Dec 12 Australia will slash the number of troops it has in Afghanistan over the next year and could accelerate a planned 2014 deadline for withdrawal by as much a year under a plan being worked on within the military, The Age newspaper said on Monday.

Australia, a close U.S. ally, has around 1,550 troops in Afghanistan, including elite special forces, based mainly at Tirin Kot in southern Afghanistan's Uruzgan province.

But with 32 soldiers killed since the country signed up as an original member of the U.S.-led coalition that invaded the country a decade ago to oust the Taliban, the government is under mounting pressure to withdraw troops.

Defence sources told The Age that a brigadier stationed in the Middle East was working on plans for the main contingent of Australian soldiers to be withdrawn by 2013, rather than the 2014 deadline the government has flagged until recently.

Australia's Defence Minister Stephen Smith will hold a news conference later on Monday in Perth and his office could not immediately confirm the report.

But a rush to exit Afghanistan appears to be developing among countries with troops taking part in the international ISAF coalition battling insurgents in Afghanistan.

British reports last week suggest Prime Minister David Cameron was considering withdrawing as many as 4,500 troops up to a year earlier than originally planned from the southern Afghanistan province of Helmand.

Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard in October described the shooting of three Australian soldiers by an Afghan soldier as "a bitter day" for the nation, but said Australian troops were making progress against insurgents in the country. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)