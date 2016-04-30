SYDNEY Australia said on Saturday it is working with Afghan and British authorities to try and locate an Australian aid worker who was kidnapped in Afghanistan.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the government did not know who had taken Katherine Jane Wilsonn from the office of a women's charity in Jalalabad on Thursday morning.

"We are working very closely with authorities in Afghanistan as well as countries who have significant resources on the ground, including the British, to ascertain her whereabouts," Bishop said.

"We are working with those who can assist us in making contact with those who may well have been involved".

