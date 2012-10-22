SYDNEY Oct 23 Australia's AGL Energy Ltd
expects profits to rise by as much as a third this
fiscal year after buying more electricity generating assets, but
said it was scaling back operations in two states due to
regulatory changes.
AGL, one of the country's largest electricity and gas
companies, said it expected underlying earnings for the year to
June 30 2013 to rise to A$590-A$640 million ($609-$661 million)
from A$482 million last year.
Analysts were expecting a net profit of A$634 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The guidance included anticipated hits to earnings from
state governments in South Australia and Queensland plans to
regulate maximum retail electricity prices, which would reduce
profits by about A$60 million, AGL said.
As a result of the regulatory changes, AGL said it was
ceasing marketing activity in both states and suspending
investment in power generation in South Australia.
($1 = 0.9689 Australian dollars)
