MELBOURNE, April 30 Australia on Saturday played
down concerns that Chinese investors will shy away from the
nation's agriculture sector after the sale of Australia's
largest private land holding to a Chinese-led consortium was
blocked for the second time in six months.
Treasurer Scott Morrison on Friday blocked an A$371 million
($288 million) offer from China's Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming
Co Ltd and Shanghai CRED Real Estate Stock Co Ltd to
buy S. Kidman & Co, saying the sale is not in the national
interest.
Ownership of farmland is a sensitive issue in Australia amid
concerns that foreign buyers are snapping up properties to cash
in on a boom in Asian food demand. The government's finding
comes just weeks before the country holds federal elections.
Deputy Prime Minster Barnaby Joyce defended on Saturday the
decision to block the sale, telling the Australian Broadcasting
Corporation it would not affect investment in the sector.
"There are vastly stronger restrictions on every other
nation on earth... this is not something peculiar to Australia,"
Joyce told the ABC.
Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop said it was the size
of the proposal that caused concern and the country still
welcomed investment from China.
The decision to block the bid comes as the country seeks to
boost investment in agriculture and its service sector to
rebalance the economy, with the decade-long mining boom fading.
The Kidman lands are about 2.5 percent of Australia's
agricultural land and produce beef exports for Asia and the
United States.
The National Farmers Federation President Brent Finlay told
The Australian newspaper the decision had created uncertainty
and called on the government to clarify its 'national interest
test'.
"Australia was always seen as a very safe place to invest
and certainty it still is, but there is a level of uncertainty
that surrounds that now," Finlay told the paper.
