SYDNEY Feb 24 Australia appointed its first
agricultural advisor to its competition regulator on Wednesday
as the country seeks to protect farmers who have long complained
that profits are squeezed by the country's dominant supermarkets
and processors.
Supporting farmers is seen as critical to Australia's goal
of becoming the "delicatessen of Asia" by capitalising on strong
Asian demand for high-end produce that has seen the value of the
country's agricultural exports rise to about A$45 billion ($32
billion) last year.
"The government is committed to fostering a vibrant and
competitive agriculture industry to ensure that Australian
agribusinesses are well placed to seize opportunities both at
home and in emerging global markets," said Australian Treasurer
Scott Morrison.
Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Tuesday that oversight of the
country's agriculture sector was "a new priority" for the
regulator in 2016.
Mick Keogh, a cattle farmer and former industry body
executive, was appointed to a five-year term as an ACCC
commissioner, and will likely take on Australia's sugar industry
- the world's third largest raw sugar exporter - as an early
priority.
Relations between growers and sugar millers have soured in
recent months after several large producers announced plans to
stop selling their sugar through an industry-owned marketing
body, raising fears among farmers of lower prices.
Wilmar International Ltd, MSF Sugar, owned by Thai
sugar giant Mitr Phol, and the Australian unit of
Chinese agribusiness COFCO Corp had planned to switch
to in-house marketing arms from 2017.
Queensland state in December passed a bill that will allow
sugar farmers to choose who sells their produce, undermining the
plans of the foreign millers. The three offshore processors have
have called on regulators to overturn the law.
Keogh will also be tasked with ensuring the country's
dominant supermarkets do not abuse their power.
Coles, owned by Wesfarmers Ltd, Australia's biggest
retail group, was fined A$10 million in 2014 after it was found
to have used undue pressure to extract A$16 million in rebate
payments from some 200 farmers in relation to apparent supply
chain improvements.
"I'm hoping that ... we show to the Australian people that
we are doing everything in our power to open the markets, to
turn around the prices, as well as to make sure that we get the
research and development right," Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby
Joyce told reporters.
($1 = 1.3887 Australian dollars)
