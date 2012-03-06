(Recasts, adds quotes, background)

* Cotton futures rallied limit up on India export ban

* Cotton prices may be restrained by other countries' output

* Australia expects its exports to top 1 mln T in 2012/13

By Naveen Thukral and Lewa Pardomuan

CANBERRA/SINGAPORE, March 6 India's surprise decision to ban cotton exports will benefit other key exporters such as Australia and the United States, but the global market is unlikely to see a repeat of last year's rally to all-time highs as more production comes on stream.

U.S. cotton futures raced to end limit up on Monday after India said it had stopped exports with immediate effect to ensure supplies for domestic mills, fuelling speculation that main consumer China would have to turn to other sources.

In March last year, U.S. cotton futures struck a record above $2.20 a pound as investors bet on the fibre, partly led by strong demand from China and limited supply from India after rains hit the harvest. Cotton was last traded at $0.932 a pound.

"There is quite strong production coming from many countries," Paul Morris, executive director of the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences, said on Tuesday.

"I think there will still be downward pressure on prices despite India not being around."

Cotton ended 2011 as the worst-performing commodity market of the year, falling 37 percent from 2010 as record prices boosted output and decimated demand, while a shaky global economy scared off investors.

But Australia, typically the world's No. 4 cotton supplier, should be well positioned to take advantage of India's exit from the market. Exports are expected to soar 89 percent in 2011/12 to a record 955,000 tonnes, rising to 1.1 million tonnes in 2012/13, ABARES said.

"It's an opportunity to build on (Australia's) overseas markets" said Australian farm minister Joe Ludwig.

India, the world's second-largest producer, has already exported 9.4 million bales -- higher than the projected export surplus quota of 8.4 million bales New Delhi had set in January, because of strong demand from China.

This led India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade to ban shipments, to ensure steady supplies for the local textile industry, the country's largest employer after agriculture and which accounts for some 4 percent of GDP.

"I am not suggesting we are going to see a soaring cotton price, but certainly we can safely say that cotton prices at a global level will be higher than we'd otherwise see," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

Most of India's cotton exports are shipped to China for the country's huge textile and apparel industries. India is also the top rival of the U.S., the world's No. 3 producer of cotton and the top exporter of the fiber.

"If we were to see Chinese demand for cotton come under downward pressure, that's going to help offset the bullish influence of reduced Indian exports," said Mathews.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said in February that China will cut its cotton imports by 1 million bales to 16 million bales of cotton in 2012/13 from the previous year as high domestic prices curb consumption growth.

However, global cotton output will exceed consumption again in 2012/13 despite low prices and could result in the largest stocks-to-use ratio since the late 1990s, according to the International Cotton Advisory Comittee.

In China, output is estimated at 7.55 million tonnes in the current crop year, up 21 percent on year while, consumption is forecast at 8.7 million tonnes, down 6.0 percent on year, according to the research center under China National Cotton Reserves Corp.

As a result, stocks will be 5.28 million tonnes in 2011/12, more than twice the 2.13 million tonnes in 2010/11, it said.

On Tuesday, the benchmark May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. exchange added 1.60 percent to 93.71 cents a pound, having earlier risen to 94.24 cents, its strongest since mid-February.

The exchange will raise margin requirements to trade cotton futures by more than 76 percent following limit gains in some prices on Monday after India's move to ban exports.

"We would expect firmer prices again, perhaps this week, until we get a little bit of more clarity on exactly what the Indian situation is," said Mathews at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

(Additional reporting by James Regan and Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)