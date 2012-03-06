CANBERRA, March 6 Global cotton prices are likely to remain under pressure even after India banned exports, a senior Australian farm official said on Tuesday.

"There is quite strong production coming from many countries. I think there will still be downward pressure on prices despite India not being around," said Paul Morris, executive director of the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics.

Benchmark cotton futures rallied to close limit up on Monday, spurred by India's surprise ban on exports of its cotton.

