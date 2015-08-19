* Asia's middle-class hungry for Australian gourmet foods
* Native Australian produce demands top shelf prices in Asia
* Australian food exports could double to $520 bln by 2050
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 20 Australian farmers Rob and Jill
Baker started growing native finger limes almost a decade ago.
Today, top restaurants across Asia and Europe can't get enough
of the fruit known as "citrus caviar" due to the burst of tangy
flavour when chewed.
Finger limes are just one of a number of premium Australian
agricultural products, including olive oil, honey, wagyu beef
and organic baby food, now being sold in some of Asia's top
stores as Australia pushes to become Asia's delicatessen.
While Australia's main agricultural products like wheat,
rice, sugar and beef have traditionally fed Asia, there is now a
wave of farmers like the Bakers moving to premium crops.
"Australia can meet only a small percentage of Asia's
current food demand - let alone its future demand. That suggests
that our opportunity isn't so much to be the supermarket to Asia
as its delicatessen - offering high-value, high-margin
products," said Rob McConnel, Deloitte agribusiness lead.
The Australian Council of Learned Academies forecasts the
value of all food exports doubling to A$710 billion ($520
billion) by 2050.
International demand for Australia's finger limes, an
ancient Aboriginal food and now a delicacy for Asia's growing
middle class, is pushing prices as high as A$40 to A$60 ($29.37
to $43.99) a kilo.
"Chefs love them. They cover the three components of a
modern dish, texture, visually they are very pretty as they look
like caviar, and they give a dish an acid component," said
daughter Jacquie Baker, who oversees the sale of finger limes.
"In modern food, especially Asian, you need an acid
element," explained Baker.
However, Australian farmers must overcome a lack of brand
awareness in Asia, compared with established premium products
from nations like France, to tap this lucrative market.
"Products in a delicatessen are considered to be worth the
extra expense because they are brand name products with a good,
well-established reputation for being 'better' than the average
product," says the Australian Farm Institute.
And despite China's estimated 4 million millionaires, the
slowing growth of the world's second-biggest economy could cast
a cloud over Australia's "Asian delicatessen" policy.
VOGUE CROPS SPREADING
This season, a record amount of chickpeas and lentils have
been planted, alongside vogue products such as chia seeds and
quinoa at the expense of traditional crops.
Ten years ago the irrigated Ord Valley in Australia's far
northwest was dominated by sugar farming, but today it is the
world's largest producer of the South American crop chia, driven
by former wheat farmer John Foss.
His Chia Co now exports to 36 countries and Chinese
regulators last year granted it permission to sell into mainland
China.
Global sales of chia, a nutrient-rich seed popular in
smoothies and snack foods, are forecast to reach A$1.1 billion
by 2020 due to demand for its use in cereals, snacks and
beverages, according to a 2013 report by Food Navigator.
Australia's Capilano Honey has seen strong demand from Asia,
particularly for its Mnuka honey that is often used in
alternative medicines for its antibacterial properties.
Manuka honey is native to Australia and New Zealand and with
limited supply prices can approach nearly A$150 a kilo in Asia.
"If I feel sick or have a gastric ulcer, then I would
immediately go buy the honey in Korean department stores even
though the price is almost double," said Korean Su-Jung Bin,
shopping at a store where 1 kg (2.2 pounds) of Manuka honey was
being offered for 132,000 Korean won ($110.93).
Capilano doubled its sales to Asia in the year to March 2014
and posted 29 percent growth in sales revenue in Asia in the
past year, according to its last two annual reports.
With soaring export demand, the total value of Australia's
honey and beeswax production is forecast to hit record levels,
having nearly doubled in the last six years to A$107 million.
Australian organic baby food company Bellamy is making
inroads into one of Asia's toughest markets, China, and has
customers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.
At the upmarket IAPM mall in Shanghai's French Concession,
Bellamy's Organic infant formula costs a hefty 398 yuan ($84).
Bellamy sells its organic formula range in 160 Wal-mart
stores in Guangdong and Guangxi, as well nationally to OLE
supermarkets, and have distribution in select regional premium
supermarkets and mother-and-baby chains across China.
"We expect that this step into supermarket distribution will
contribute to increasing the brand profile in the China market,"
said Bellamy, a family firm started in 2004 in the island state
of Tasmania and now a A$100 million company fuelled largely by
fast-growing sales in Asia.
($1 = 1,189.9000 won)
($1 = 1.3646 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Rebecca Jang in Seoul; Editing by
Michael Perry)