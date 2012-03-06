* Good growing conditions in Australia likely to persist in
current crop year
* Australia sees above average wheat crop despite farmers
reducing plantings
* Bigger canola, cotton harvests expected
* Australia expects cotton, sugar prices to come under
pressure
By Naveen Thukral and James Regan
CANBERRA, March 6 Australia is on track
for another year of bumper grains and oilseed harvests, the
government's chief agricultural forecaster said on Tuesday,
which could boost exports and weaken prices.
Australia is expected to produce an above-average crop after
two straight years of record output, even though farmers will
reduce wheat plantings in the year to the end of June 2013 due
to lower prices, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and
Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said.
Australia is the world's fourth-largest wheat exporter.
"It is already clear at the outset that seasonal conditions
so far in 2012 should help set our agriculture sector on track
for another strong year," Australian Agriculture Minister Joe
Ludwig said at an ABARES conference.
"For the first time in more than 30 years, the survey data
shows both strong average farm business profits and positive
rates of return for broad acre farms in all states and all broad
acre industries."
Australia's wheat output is expected to drop 13 percent in
to 2012/13 from all-time high production of 29.5 million tonnes,
ABARES said in their latest forecasts, released on Tuesday.
Canola output during the year is expected to rise 5 percent
to 2.9 million tonnes and the cotton harvest will increase to a
near record of around 1.1 million tonnes.
Planting conditions in Australia, typically the world's
third-largest sugar exporter and No. 4 cotton supplier, are
favourable ahead of sowing, thanks to widespread late summer
rains, Paul Morris, ABARES executive director said.
U.S. wheat futures are little changed so far in March, after
finishing lower last month due to plentiful supplies. Last year,
prices fell by around a fifth.
But U.S. live cattle futures posted an all-time high last
week on fund buying that was prompted, in part, by hopes for
stronger cash cattle prices due to drought-reduced supplies.
"We are seeing areas likely to come down simply for the
relative returns for canola and barley compared to wheat,"
Morris said.
"We are also seeing some movement back into sheep as well.
World prices are pretty high at the moment and so are meat
prices, so that is a bit of incentive to move back into
livestock as well," he added.
According to a Reuters poll, Australia's wheat output is
likely to drop more than 15 percent in 2012/13 from a bumper
crop this year as lower global prices may prompt farmers to
shift to other crops such as canola and barley.
Morris said the planted area for wheat in 2012/13 was likely
to slightly fall to 13.7 million hectares compared with 14
million last year. But he added: "In historical terms, we are
still expecting a pretty big wheat area going in."
World wheat stocks at the end of the 2011/12 season look set
to eclipse the previous record set more than a decade ago,
according to the International Grains Council (IGC), which
raised its forecast for production to an all-time high.
The IGC, in a monthly update, increased its forecast for
world wheat production by five million tonnes to a record 695
million tonnes, partly reflecting higher estimates for
Kazakhstan, India and Australia.
Global crop prices will retreat sharply this year as farmers
around the world expand production to bring stability back to
commodity markets and ease fears of food inflation, the U.S.
government has forecast.
CHINA UNLIKELY TO BECOME MAJOR WHEAT IMPORTER
China, the world's top wheat producer and consumer, is
unlikely to turn into a large importer anytime soon, analysts at
the conference said.
"Net food imports to China in the near term are unlikely to
be very large," said Zhangyue Zhou of James Cook University,
adding that by 2020, China's net wheat imports would be less
than 2 million tonnes a year.
After two years of razor thin stocks, world crop supplies
are recovering, and Morris said cotton prices were likely to
remain under pressure even after India, the world's second
largest producer, banned exports.
"There is still quite strong production coming for many
countries," he said.
Even sugar prices are likely to face increasing pressure due
to high global supplies.
"There is strong production response to high prices, so we
are starting to see that impact in the market," Morris said. "We
think the stocks situation and high production overseas are
going to keep a downward pressure on prices."
Sugar futures rallied to a 30-year peak in February 2011
after a cyclone hit Australia, but have since fallen back.
(Editing by Ed Davies and Miral Fahmy)