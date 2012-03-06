* Good growing conditions in Australia likely to persist in current crop year

By Naveen Thukral and James Regan

CANBERRA, March 6 Australia is on track for another year of bumper grains and oilseed harvests, the government's chief agricultural forecaster said on Tuesday, which could boost exports and weaken prices.

Australia is expected to produce an above-average crop after two straight years of record output, even though farmers will reduce wheat plantings in the year to the end of June 2013 due to lower prices, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said.

Australia is the world's fourth-largest wheat exporter.

"It is already clear at the outset that seasonal conditions so far in 2012 should help set our agriculture sector on track for another strong year," Australian Agriculture Minister Joe Ludwig said at an ABARES conference.

"For the first time in more than 30 years, the survey data shows both strong average farm business profits and positive rates of return for broad acre farms in all states and all broad acre industries."

Australia's wheat output is expected to drop 13 percent in to 2012/13 from all-time high production of 29.5 million tonnes, ABARES said in their latest forecasts, released on Tuesday.

Canola output during the year is expected to rise 5 percent to 2.9 million tonnes and the cotton harvest will increase to a near record of around 1.1 million tonnes.

Planting conditions in Australia, typically the world's third-largest sugar exporter and No. 4 cotton supplier, are favourable ahead of sowing, thanks to widespread late summer rains, Paul Morris, ABARES executive director said.

U.S. wheat futures are little changed so far in March, after finishing lower last month due to plentiful supplies. Last year, prices fell by around a fifth.

But U.S. live cattle futures posted an all-time high last week on fund buying that was prompted, in part, by hopes for stronger cash cattle prices due to drought-reduced supplies.

"We are seeing areas likely to come down simply for the relative returns for canola and barley compared to wheat," Morris said.

"We are also seeing some movement back into sheep as well. World prices are pretty high at the moment and so are meat prices, so that is a bit of incentive to move back into livestock as well," he added.

According to a Reuters poll, Australia's wheat output is likely to drop more than 15 percent in 2012/13 from a bumper crop this year as lower global prices may prompt farmers to shift to other crops such as canola and barley.

Morris said the planted area for wheat in 2012/13 was likely to slightly fall to 13.7 million hectares compared with 14 million last year. But he added: "In historical terms, we are still expecting a pretty big wheat area going in."

World wheat stocks at the end of the 2011/12 season look set to eclipse the previous record set more than a decade ago, according to the International Grains Council (IGC), which raised its forecast for production to an all-time high.

The IGC, in a monthly update, increased its forecast for world wheat production by five million tonnes to a record 695 million tonnes, partly reflecting higher estimates for Kazakhstan, India and Australia.

Global crop prices will retreat sharply this year as farmers around the world expand production to bring stability back to commodity markets and ease fears of food inflation, the U.S. government has forecast.

CHINA UNLIKELY TO BECOME MAJOR WHEAT IMPORTER

China, the world's top wheat producer and consumer, is unlikely to turn into a large importer anytime soon, analysts at the conference said.

"Net food imports to China in the near term are unlikely to be very large," said Zhangyue Zhou of James Cook University, adding that by 2020, China's net wheat imports would be less than 2 million tonnes a year.

After two years of razor thin stocks, world crop supplies are recovering, and Morris said cotton prices were likely to remain under pressure even after India, the world's second largest producer, banned exports.

"There is still quite strong production coming for many countries," he said.

Even sugar prices are likely to face increasing pressure due to high global supplies.

"There is strong production response to high prices, so we are starting to see that impact in the market," Morris said. "We think the stocks situation and high production overseas are going to keep a downward pressure on prices."

Sugar futures rallied to a 30-year peak in February 2011 after a cyclone hit Australia, but have since fallen back. (Editing by Ed Davies and Miral Fahmy)