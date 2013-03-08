SYDNEY, March 8 Australian Agriculture Company
Ltd, the country's largest beef producer, warned on
Friday the recent dry weather in Northern Australia would have a
negative impact on its interim earnings for the three months
ending March 31, which are due next month.
The company said the lack of rain hurt sales in February and
was continuing to pressure domestic cattle prices and if it
continued it may be forced to cut the value of its herds.
"Should the lack of rain in central northern Australia
continue, AACo expects to incur a non-cash mark-to-market impact
on the valuation of the trading and breeding herds based on most
recent prices," the company said in a filing to the Australian
Stock Exchange.
The company also said it was looking to increase sales to
international customers instead of relying on the domestic
market because domestic prices have been well below
international prices.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator, a benchmark collected by
Australian Meat and Livestock Authority, has been declining
since the second half of 2012, before edging back slightly.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Matt Driskill)