SYDNEY Aug 19 When a scorching drought struck
eastern Australia in 2006, cattle farmers Robyn and Paul Kendal
had to slaughter nearly all their livestock and spend around a
year of their normal turnover on feed to keep the remainder
alive.
With a recurrence of El Nino, the weather pattern behind the
drought, looming and dry conditions already affecting an area
larger than South Africa, another major drought could be one
struggle too many for farmers such as the Kendals.
"In 2006, we saw the lowest amount of rains here since
records began...and we still haven't recovered from that even
today," said Robyn Kendal, whose 3,000-acre (1,215 hectares)
cattle farm is about 500 km (300 miles) southwest of Sydney.
Already one of the world's top agricultural producers,
Australia has ambitions of becoming a "food bowl" to Asia as it
tries to diversify its economy to counter the waning of a
decade-long mining boom that brought the country riches.
That goal is threatened by its harsh climate - private
insurance to protect against drought is generally too expensive
for farmers, undermining their capacity to invest to boost
output as they must if Australia is to feed more of Asia's
fast-growing middle class.
Drought is a traditional foe in Australia, the world's
third-biggest beef exporter and a big producer of crops such as
wheat and sugar. But an inability to contain the risk means less
money available to channel into new equipment or technology for
farmers already saddled with a record A$64 billion ($59 billion)
of debt.
"In Queensland, farmers' interest payments as a proportion
of their receipts is twice what it is elsewhere in the country,"
said Peter Gooday, head of farm analysis at the Australian
Department of Agriculture.
"If you are struggling to meet your interest payments then
that is your first thought rather than investing."
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group estimates
that an additional A$600 billion in additional capital will be
needed between now and 2050 to generate growth and profitability
in agriculture, but current investment levels are well short.
According to a recent farmer survey by Rabobank, only 25
percent of farmers said they planned to increase investment this
year, amid concerns over forecasts for an El Nino - the chances
of which the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has put at at
least 25 percent.
LOW SUBSIDIES
The government does provide federal loans during tough
times, as well as subsidies for fuel and tax breaks but, unlike
in agricultural rivals such as the United States and Brazil, it
does not subsidise insurance to pay out if drought hits output.
According to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development report, just 3 percent of total Australian farm
receipts come from subsidies, ranking it the second lowest in a
group of 34 countries, behind only New Zealand.
Traditional crop insurance in Australia typically covers
only sudden disasters such as fire or hail. Drought damage is
seldom covered and, when it is, the price is prohibitive.
Drought insurance would cost around A$15-30 a hectare, a
government report estimated, so for the average farm size of
3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) that would mean A$90,000, more than
half of the profit the average grain farmer made last year, data
from the government's commodity forecaster shows.
Other more exotic financial instruments such as weather
futures - which pay out if a predetermined amount of rainfall
does not materialise - have also failed to take off in
Australia, with farmers complaining that rainfall is measured at
weather stations often far from their land.
AFFORDABLE INSURANCE?
Insurers say the reason drought cover is so expensive is due
to a lack of historical data or knowledge of the productivity
and yields of different pieces of land under dry conditions.
Some major insurers plan to use satellite technology to get
better data on things such as biomass and soil moisture to use
in models that, based on weather forecasts, can determine yield
estimates and make drought crop insurance more affordable.
Farmers could buy insurance against the risk of yields
falling below that estimate, while insurers could share the
burden using the reinsurance market, lowering costs.
Using specialised sensors, satellites can zoom in and gather
data from a single agricultural plot, monitoring crop growth.
Satellites are already monitoring land in Europe to verify
subsidy claims under the Common Agricultural Policy, and they
are being used in Asia and Africa to monitor food production in
nations most vulnerable to extreme weather.
John van Vegt, Managing Director of insurance broker
AgriRisk Services Pty Limited, said yield index products could
emerge in a few years, though there was a lot of work to do.
"I think there would be an appetite from farmers," he said.
"It would be in a language they could understand."
DROUGHTS AND PRODUCTIVITY
The 2006 drought resulted in Australia's agricultural GDP
falling by nearly 30 percent, according to government data, and
the country's weather bureau is forecasting that such events
will become harsher and more frequent.
The drought in Queensland alone last year meant farmers in
the state recorded their lowest income on record, with the
average farmer making a loss of A$77,000, according to
government data.
With more than 80 percent of Queensland declared by the
state government to be in drought, the outlook for the state's
agricultural producers looks bleak.
The dry weather means that the current wheat harvest for the
2014/15 crop year in Queensland is seen falling to 1.33 million
tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource
Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said in June, 12 percent below
the five-year average. And analysts say that figure could fall
even more with dry weather seen continuing until October at
least.
Cattle farmers in the state, Australia's largest livestock
producing region, are also struggling. Unable to find enough
food or water for their animals, farmers have been forced to
slaughter their livestock at record levels, pushing prices to
all-time lows earlier in the year.
With such poor returns, farmers in Queensland will remain
hamstrung in their capacity to invest in new technology - a key
driver behind Australian agricultural productivity gains.
A 2011 study by ABARES said around two-thirds of the
increase in the monetary value of agricultural production in the
last 50 years in Australia was down to gains in productivity,
primarily driven by new technology.
"You do need investment to improve productivity but I think
it goes both ways," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst,
Rabobank in Sydney. "In order to encourage investment,
Australia's agricultural sector needs to show growth in yields."
For an interactive graphic on drought and agriculture in
Australia, click on: reut.rs/1pEptg8
(1 US dollar = 1.0792 Australian dollar)
(Editing by Ed Davies and Alex Richardson)